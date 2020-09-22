NLA demands amendment to Labour Act

MULTAN: The National Labour Alliance has demanded the government amend to the Labour Act to increase the members of the Governing Body for speedy solution to the complaints of the labourers.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, NLA chairman Ghazi Ahmed Hassan Khokhar said that exploitation of workers was more horrible in the private sector than the public sector. There was no written contract and the only proof of employment was a card, he told. Salary was deducted if someone falls ill in factories, he informed.

There was no maternity leave, he continued. He said that the Punjab Labour Department and Social Security were following the outdated 1970s Labour Act, which only allowed the Governing Body of three members when the province population was only 30 million. He demanded appointment of at least 60 members in the Governing Body of the Punjab Labour Department and Social Security.