Four-year-old girl sexually assaulted

MANSEHRA: A four-year girl was sexually assaulted in Pakhwal area here on Monday evening. The accused 28, according to the victim family, had taken the girl to a deserted place near her house on the Major Ayub Road, sexually assaulted her and fled.

The locals called the police on the spot and shifted her to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. The condition of the girl was stated to be a critical condition as she was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching hospital wherefrom referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad.

According to police sources, the medial analysis confirmed the sexual assault. The police party, which after the identification of the accused through the footage of a closed-circuit camera installed at a nearby commercial centre raided his residence in Blug Pain area but his family members and locals put up the resistance to police and provided him a safe passage.

Later, a police party led by the district police officer rushed to the scene and started the search operation but no to avail. Speaking on the occasion the victim family members and locals demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Inspector general of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and DIG Hazara Range to arrest of the accused.