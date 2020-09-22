‘Govt committed to providing easy access to capital to youths’

FAISALABAD: The government is fully committed to provide easy access to much needed capital to our youth ranging from 21 to 45 years of age so that they could fully exploit their entrepreneurial skills to strengthen the national economy.

It was said by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs and Chairman PM Youth Programme Usman Dar while addressing the cheques distribution ceremony under Kamyab Youth Programme at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Monday.

Usman Dar said that the government had allocated Rs100 billion for the first phase of this programme. He appreciated the skills of Pakistani youth and said that the successive government failed to exploit their God-gifted capabilities and thus they became a burden instead of gearing up the pace of national progress and prosperity.

The micro, cottage and SMEs sectors faced continuous crisis as the successive government did not concentrate on these segments, he added.

He told that the PM wass fully aware of the importance of the textile sector and was considering setting up a full-fledged textile ministry very soon to focus on the SMEs sector. Regarding Kamyab Youth Programme, he said that the SMEs sector was badly ignored in the past despite 80pc share in exports and 25-30pc share in GDP. “In spite of its excellent performance, only 6pc of total released loans were gone to the SMEs sector”, he added.

He said that the KYP would also generate one million jobs for our youths. “Government was also working on ‘Ease of doing business’ and ‘Cost of doing business”, he informed.

He said that taxes would also be curtailed within next few months, enabling our exporters to compete with their international competitors.

Regarding high rates of electricity and gas, he said that it was due to the ill-conceived policies of previous governments that restrain the present government to trim it. However, on the direction of the Prime Minister, the refund claims of the last many years were being cleared on top priority basis, he disclosed.

About the popularity of the KYP in Faisalabad division, he said that as many as 21,000 youth had uploaded demand of Rs 27 billion, he added. “The scrutiny of these applications will be started very soon as all 21 banks have been involved in it”, he maintained.

He said that loans worth Rs 1.3 billion had already been released to 300 SMEs under this programme while loans of Rs 5 billion had also been sanctioned for 6000-7000 small units.

“These units would get loans within a couple of months”, he said and added that under this programme, 100,000 to 150,000 youth would also get jobs within 1-1.5 years. He claimed that all these loans would be disbursed purely on merit basis without any political consideration.

Mian Farrukh Habib, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, said that the government was making strenuous efforts to resolve business related problems of Faisalabad.

Rana Sikandar Azam Khan, the FCCI president, told that the chamber was safeguarding the legitimate interests of 15 million people of this region.

He claimed that almost all major issues and problems of the business community had already been solved while the current executive body had also purchased five acres of land in M-III Industrial City for construction of a new and state-of-the-art FCCI complex.

He appreciated the KYP and demanded that its application forms should be made simple and easy.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A married woman committed suicide here on Monday. Bushra Bibi of Chiniot ended her life by consuming acid over a domestic issue. Meanwhile, Sajida Ramazan of Kalianwala was allegedly slaughtered by her brother Makhan over some issue.