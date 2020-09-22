close
September 22, 2020

Fire in factory injures two

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 22, 2020

GUJRANWALA: Two people sustained burns when fire broke out in a plastic factory at Wazirabad on Monday. Reportedly, the fire broke out in the factory due to short circuit. As a result, two labourers sustained burns while valuables worth millions of rupees were also gutted. Rescue 1122 fire fighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after five hours.

