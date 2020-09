‘Bahrain accord with Israel not directed against any country’

DUBAI: Bahrain’s move to establish ties with Israel was not directed against any entity or power but aimed to bring about a comprehensive peace in the Middle East, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said on Monday.

The king, in a cabinet statement reported by state news agency BNA, reaffirmed Bahrain’s support for the Palestinians and for an Arab peace initiative drawn up in 2002 that offered Israel normalised ties in return for a stateh-ood deal with the Palestinians and full Israeli withdrawal from territory captured in the 1967 Middle East war, reported British wire service.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates became the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to normalise ties with Israel but without a resolution of Israel’s dispute with the Palestinians, in a strategic realignment of Middle East countries against Iran. The accord called for “full diplomatic relations” but avoided the term normalization.