Motorway rape: IGP deputes police of 36 districts for nabbing prime accused

LAHORE: Over failure of special investigations team to arrest the prime accused of Motorway rape incident Abid Malhi, the provincial police chief (IGP) has deputed police of all the 36 districts of Punjab for arresting the prime accused.

In this connection, he has written a letter to all the field formation commanders. The letter titled, “assistance in the arrest of the accused involved in Sialkot motorway rape case has been forwarded to the Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), all regional police officers in Punjab, all City Police Officers and all DPOs in Punjab.

It read as, “in furtherance of investigation of the case FIR No.1369/20, u/s376-ii/392 PPC registered in Gujjarpura Police Station, Lahore, one of the prime accused was identified as Muhammad Abid Malhi s/o Muhammad Akbar, who is still absconding. There is every probability that the accused might have cloaked himself in a different look and hiding at some place”. It further read, “sanctuaries available to the above fugitive from law range from prisons, shelter homes, shrines, Imambargahs and madrassas to moving theatres, circus, melas and Urs throughout Punjab”. IGP further said photographs and some of the likely guises or variants of the accused have been prepared and appended hereto. In order to broadcast the basic information compendium on all cable networks, a small TVC is also being emailed to all regions. The IGP has also ordered the field formations to ensure strict compliance and keep a functional liaison with the special investigation team headed by DIG Investigations Lahore Shehzada Sultan.