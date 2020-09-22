UAE landlords beware: Nearly 50pc of tenants likely to move out in next 12 months

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Landlords in the UAE and elsewhere in the Gulf have their work cut out - nearly half of respondents in a new survey say they are likely to shift to a new property in the next 12 months. Obviously, lower rents will have a lot to do with their decision, foreign media reported.
"The cost has taken precedence in the last few months with widespread salary cuts and a generally subdued economic outlook," according to the consultancy Savills. (The survey was carried over the summer and took in sentiments of individuals towards residential units pre- and post-lockdown.)
"Even though activity levels have bounced back, albeit still lower than pre-COVID-19 levels, a general inhibition towards spending a lot of time away from the home has led people to relook at their current residential space,” said Richard Paul, Head of Professional Service and Consultancy at Savills Middle East.