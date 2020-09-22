US announces ‘UN’ sanctions on Iran, Venezuela´s president

WASHINGTON/UNITED NATIONS: The United States (US) said Monday it was imposing sanctions on Iran´s defence ministry and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro under a contested UN authority and demanded that Europe follow suit.

President Donald Trump´s administration named 27 people or entities that it said would be subject to UN sanctions, but the world body itself says that the decision is not up to Washington. "The United States has now restored UN sanctions on Iran," Trump said in a statement. "My actions today send a clear message to the Iranian regime and those in the international community who refuse to stand up to Iran.” The Trump administration argues that it is enforcing a UN arms embargo that Iran has violated, including through an attack on Saudi oil facilities. But it is using a UN resolution that blessed a 2015 nuclear accord with Iran negotiated by former president Barack Obama.

Trump pulled out of the resolution with fanfare in 2018 but argues that the United States is still a “participant” in the accord as it was listed in the 2015 resolution.

The legal argument has been rejected by virtually all nations on the UN Security Council, with European allies of the United States saying that the priority is to salvage a peaceful solution on Iran´s nuclear programme.

“We have made it very clear that every member state in the United Nations has a responsibility to enforce the sanctions,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters when asked about European opposition. “That certainly includes the United Kingdom, France and Germany. We will have every expectation that those nations enforce these sanctions,” he said.

The individuals listed under the “UN” sanctions are mostly already targeted by the United States and include Iran´s defence ministry and its Atomic Energy Organisation. The United States has separately been seeking to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has increasingly sought cooperation with Iran on the oil sector. The State Department said it was again imposing sanctions on Maduro under the executive order from Trump that is based on the UN resolution, pointing to defence transactions between Iran and the leftist Venezuelan leader.

“For nearly two years, corrupt officials in Tehran have worked with the illegitimate regime in Venezuela to flout the UN arms embargo,” Pompeo said. “Our actions today are a warning that should be heard worldwide.”

The United States already imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran in 2018 when Trump withdrew from the nuclear accord, which was meant to offer economic relief to Iran — seen at the time by UN inspectors as in compliance.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United Nations (UN) will not support reimposing sanctions on Iran as the United States is demanding until he gets a green light from the Security Council.

The UN chief said in a letter to the council president obtained Sunday by an American news agency that “there would appear to be uncertainty” on whether or not US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo triggered the “snapback” mechanism in the Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers. Guterres noted in the letter that “the Security Council has taken no action subsequent to the receipt of the letter of the US secretary of state, neither have any of its members or its president.” He said the majority of council members have written to the council president “to the effect that the letter did not constitute a notification” that “snapback” was triggered. And he said the presidents of the council for August and September “have indicated that they were not in a position to take any action in regard to this matter.” Therefore, Guterres said: “It is not for the secretary-general to proceed as if no such uncertainty exists.”

Guterres said the UN won’t take any action “pending clarification by the Security Council” on whether sanctions that have been lifted should be reimposed.

China and Russia have been particularly adamant in rejecting the US position, but US allies have not been shy either.