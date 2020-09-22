close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
September 22, 2020

Lockdown chokes Indian gold smuggling routes

National

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus pandemic has crushed the inflow of gold smuggled into the world’s second-biggest consumer. Illegal shipments of gold to India are estimated to have slowed to a trickle of about 2 tons a month, and may total about 25 tons this year, according to N. Anantha Padmanaban, the chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council. That compares with an estimate of as much as 120 tons last year, or about 17% of the nation’s annual demand, according to the World Gold Council.

