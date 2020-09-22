APC hit the target: PPPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Monday said the success of the opposition’s APC was apparent from chaos in the ranks of the ‘selected’ government.

“Four federal ministers held a press conference against the APC on Monday and the way the federal ministers are talking against the APC shows that the arrow has hit the target,” said PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar while speaking at a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate 32nd birthday of the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Dr. Nafisa Shah, Sibtul Hassan Bukhari, Shakeel Abbasi, Sadaf Murtaza, Gulzari Begum, Nazir Dhoki, Wasif Syed, Sajad Mangi and a large number of PPP workers were present.

Babar said the APC had demanded civilian rule and rule of law in the country adding that the PPP was the only party in the world whose two chairmen sacrificed their lives for raising their voice for the downtrodden people of Pakistan and for democracy, constitution and supremacy of Parliament.

“Now Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is hoisting the same flag and struggling for the rights of people,” he said. He said the APC was held after a long time and it was a resounding success. The APC also in its communiqué fully endorsed the communiqué of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC). He said this was the first time that every party said their fight is with the selected and the selectors.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Monday reiterated that there would be no compromise on the civilian supremacy and soon the nation would get rid of this incapable government and real democracy would be restored.

“The unanimous communiqué of the All Parties Conference promises civilian supremacy, constitution and rule of law and it promises to safeguard democracy,” said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman for Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Mustafa said the PPP would protect every single point of the communiqué and thanked all the political leaders for participating in the APC. He congratulated the people of Pakistan for establishment of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for real democracy in Pakistan.