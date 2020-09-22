Chinese scholar lauds Pak leading role in Afghan peace process

BEIJING: A Chinese scholar and former Defense Attache in South Asian countries Prof. Cheng Xizhong lauded Pakistan's leading role in pushing forward Afghan peace process.

In an article published by Gwadar Pro on Monday, he said Pakistan has come out as a strong supporter and mediator of the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and played a key role in realizing the US-Taliban negotiations and signing the peace agreement aimed at ending the war in Afghanistan on February 29 this year.

Similarly, Pakistan, together with all parties concerned in the international community, has done a lot of work to facilitate the opening of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Prof. Cheng pointed out that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on September 13 that Pakistan will continue to fully support the Afghan people's unremitting efforts for peace and development.

The "Afghan owned and Afghan led" peace talks are essential to the realization of peace in Afghanistan and the region. He hopes that the Afghan leaders will seize the historic opportunity and work together to reach an inclusive, extensive and comprehensive political solution. Although the intra-Afghan talks have been launched, peace and reconciliation process in the country still faces many difficulties.

First, the United States will not withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan. US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said recently that the United States will reduce its troops in Afghanistan to 4,500 within one to two months. As long as the US troops continue to stay in Afghanistan, the Afghan Taliban will not completely stop the resistance movement. To truly achieve peace in Afghanistan, the US troops must leave Afghanistan completely.