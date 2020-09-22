Opposition urged to stand united for Kashmiris in IIOJK

Islamabad:Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehrayar Afridi Monday urged the opposition political leaders to stand united behind Prime Minister Imran Khan as the premier is going to address the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) late this week, says a press release.

Speaking to media following a seminar on World Peace Day, Shehryar Afridi criticised the timing of the opposition parties Multi Party Conference and announcement of anti Government campaign, saying this would send a very negative message to the Kashmiris fighting the Indian occupational forces and the world.

“Last year after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a historic speech at the UNGA, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition parties took out a long march and distracted world attention from Kashmir,” said Shehryar Afridi.

He argued that again when PM Imran Khan is going to address the UNGA, the opposition is again trying to send a wrong message to the world. He said that the entire nation needs to stand by Imran Khan so as a message of unity on Kashmir should be sent as those Kashmiris who are burying their dead wrapped in Pakistani flags may be strengthened.

Earlier, while addressing the seminar, Shehryar Afridi said the movement of Kashimiri people for self-determination has entered into its logical point and soon the world would recognize the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people.

The seminar “Piecing Peace Together for a shared future for humanity “ was organized by the Kashmir Committee in collaboration with the Islamabad Institute for Conflict Resolution (IICR) to mark the International Peace Day.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that Islam stresses upon propagation of peace in the world as the central message of Islam had always been the peace for all, adding that the last Prophet Peace Be Upon Him has been the symbol of peace and tranquility.

He urged the international and regional organizations to take notice of the stark violations of the human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine and resolve the issues as per the aspirations of their people.

Asad Qaiser appreciated the initiatives taken by Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi and expressed confidence that he has all capabilities to highlight Kashmir issue at every forum.

Minister for Food and Security Syed Fakhar Imam reiterated that Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir, highlighting the importance of concrete measures for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He said that Pakistan categorically rejected the Indian illegal measures taken on August 5, 2019 and snatched special status of the IIOJK.He lauded the Prime Minister’s address to United Nations General Assembly, last year, and asserted that that political maturity and determination would held decide the fate of Kashmir.

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan highlighted the Indian brutalities on the Kashmiri people in IIOJK. He expressed the resolve that the freedom struggle of the Kashmir cannot be suppressed by the brutalities and atrocities of the Indian Armed Forces.

He mentioned that Kashmir and Palestine issues needed to be resolved through peaceful means in order to bring peace and tranquility in the region.Senator Mushahid Hussain said Pakistan had always wanted peace in the world and peaceful relation with all the neighboring countries.

He was of the view that the incident of August 5 last year had proved to be a turning point. After Israel, India had become the second such country in the world to use the weapon of illegal occupation through the military, he said.

He said the Indian forces were continuously violating ceasefire along the Line of Control which is not acceptable at all. The Pulwama incident is in front of the world in response to which Pakistan shot down the Indian plane.

Hussain said India is currently facing border tensions with all its neighboring countries. “India’s tensions with Nepal, Pakistan and China continue while tensions with China over Ladakh are also going on,” he concluded.