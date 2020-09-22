Rakitic bids farewell to Croatia squad

ZAGREB: Croatia international Ivan Rakitic on Monday bid farewell to the national team with whom he reached the final at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the country’s football federation said. “Saying goodbye to Croatia squad is the most difficult decision in my carrier. “But I felt that is the moment when I have ... to make this decision,” the 32-year-old Sevilla midfielder said in a Croatian Football Federation (HNS) statement. “I enjoyed every match I have played for my homeland and unforgettable moments from the World Cup will remain among favourite memories of my life.”