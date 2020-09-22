close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
Wasim, Raja in Urdu commentary

Sports

LAHORE: Former cricketers Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja have joined the Urdu commentary panel for the National T20 Cup 1st XI tournament which begins next week. A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official confirmed they would team up with Bazid Khan for commentary in Urdu and English throughout the tournament. The former cricketers, both part of the victorious Pakistan side in the 1992 World Cup, have worked as commentators for broadcast teams in Australia, England and India.

