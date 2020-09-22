Tayyab makes early exit in Manchester Open

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan squash player Tayyab Aslam’s pedestrian display in the first round of the Manchester Open surprised all including the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) officials who were expecting a better display from the experienced player.

Tayyab lost the first round match against English veteran James Willstrop 3-11, 1-11, 1-11 in just 23 minutes to go tumbling out of the event which was the first for him following Covid-19. Though Tayyab’s trip to England was a self-sponsored one, his performance was far from satisfactory as he failed to stay long against a player who is on the circuit for more than 20 years now.

“We only managed his Covid-19 insurance when he was left high and dry after he was told that for participation in the event you need medical cover. Neither had he told us that he was planning to compete in the $70,000 tournament nor he shared anything about his traveling schedule. When he reached Manchester, he approached the federation asking for Covid-19 insurance cover. We did manage that after considerable efforts,” a PSF official when contacted said.

He said that if Tayyab had any plans to compete in the open he should have made sure that he was ready for that. “The scoreline does not suggest so. It was an easy win for the veteran English player. If you are competing following a long layoff you need better preparations for that,” the official said.

When world No 41 Tayyab was approached in England on the telephone to know about his lacklustre performance, he said he hardly got the opportunity to train in England. “They put me in quarantine and I have to stay there for about 15 days. That turned out to be the reason for this low performance. I would try to make up for it by training hard for the next couple of months. I am staying back in England and would continue to train and practice along with leading players. I am not traveling to Egypt for a bigger event as I am not fully prepared and ready. Instead, I would stay back in England for training,” he said.