Sharjeel aims to play for Pakistan in next T20 WC

LAHORE: Pakistan’s opening batsman Sharjeel Khan aims to do his best to play for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup next year.

The left-hander was a regular for Pakistan but lost several years of his prime after he was found involved in spot-fixing scandal of Pakistan Super League 2017. After admitting his guilt and serving his time, Sharjeel was given a second chance by Karachi Kings in the PSL earlier this year.

Speaking to media here, Sharjeel said that his main goal remains to play for Pakistan again and make it to the T20 spectacle, which will be played in India next year. “I played the last T20 World Cup that was played in 2016 in India. Right now my focus is on The National T20 Cup that is starting soon. I want to perform well there, get my team the title, and then make a comeback into the national side and play the World Cup next year,” he said.