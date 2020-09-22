Man City’s Gundogan tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Monday, hours ahead of their first match of the new campaign. The Germany international is now in self-isolation as the club prepare to play Wolves at Molineux. “Ilkay is now observing a 10-day period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol on quarantine,” said a City statement. “Everyone at the club wishes Ilkay a speedy recovery.”