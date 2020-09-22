STA to hold many events in next three months

KARACHI: A number of tennis events have been planned by Sindh Tennis Association (STA) in the next three months in Karachi.

“Two national and two Sindh ranking tennis championships are to be held during next three months in Karachi,” said Khalid Rehmani of STA. He added that the first of the events is 2ND Afeef Trophy (Sindh ranking) that is to be held from September 26 to October 3 at Beach View Club.

“We will then hold 9th Essa Lab National Juniors and Seniors Tennis Championships while 3rd Karachi Club National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championships is also to be organised,” said Khalid.

After that, he added, 18th Westbury National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championship that was postponed in February is also to be rolled into action. Besides, he added, two inter-school coaching camps, one wheelchair tennis coaching camp, and Junior Tennis Initiative coaching workshop have also been planned.

He added that a number of national tennis events that are regular feature of Karachi will also be held in the first half of 2021. “The first event will be 8th Indus Pharma National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championships scheduled from January 4-10.

“After that, 6th McDonald National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championships will be held from January 25-31,” said Khalid. He added that the 7th McDonald National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championships has been planned from February 1-7. “The 19th Westbury National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Championships is to be organised from March 1-7,” said Khalid.