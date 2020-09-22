Halep wins as defending champ Pliskova retires

ROME: Top seed Simona Halep won her first Italian Open title on Monday after defending champion Karolina Pliskova retired injured while trailing 6-0, 2-1 in the final.

World number two Halep, 28, was competing in her third Rome WTA final, having finished runner-up in 2017 and 2018 on the clay at the Foro Italico. “Finally after two finals I could win this title,” the Romanian said.

“I love this tournament and I’m really happy to have this beautiful trophy in my hand. “In 2013 here I started to go in the top in world tennis. I really enjoyed and I realy was happy on court that I could play the semi-finals back then. Since then I have started to play really well.”

Pliskova, the second seed, was playing with her left thigh heavily bandaged. The Czech struggled with her serve from the outset, falling behind to a double break, handing Halep a 3-0 advantage with a double fault. Halep saved three break points against her on her next service game before conquering a first one-sided round in 20 minutes.