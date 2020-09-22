Ang Rita Sherpa dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KATHMANDU: A famed Nepali Everest climber nicknamed “snow leopard” for his record of summiting the world’s highest mountain a record 10 times without bottled oxygen has died aged 72, officials said on Monday. Ang Rita Sherpa collapsed at his daughter’s home in Kathmandu, his close friend and Nepal Mountaineering Association president, Ang Tshering Sherpa, told AFP.