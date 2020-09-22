close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
AFP
September 22, 2020

Meghan, Harry ‘did not collaborate’ with book

World

AFP
September 22, 2020

LONDON: Lawyers for Meghan Markle on Monday denied she and her husband Prince Harry collaborated with the authors of a recent book about their life together. The denial came as Associated Newspapers sought to amend its defence against claims it breached her privacy and copyright by publishing extracts of a letter she wrote to her father.

