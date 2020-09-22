15 die in India’s building collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BHIWANDI, India: At least 15 people were killed and up to 25 still feared trapped on Monday after a three-storey apartment block collapsed in western India, officials said. Local residents cheered as emergency workers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pulled 20 survivors — including two boys aged four and seven — from the rubble of the building in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai.