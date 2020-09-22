close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
AFP
September 22, 2020

15 die in India's building collapse

World

AFP
September 22, 2020

BHIWANDI, India: At least 15 people were killed and up to 25 still feared trapped on Monday after a three-storey apartment block collapsed in western India, officials said. Local residents cheered as emergency workers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pulled 20 survivors — including two boys aged four and seven — from the rubble of the building in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai.

