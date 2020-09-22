Lebanon finds four bodies

BEIRUT: Lebanon has retrieved the bodies of four people including a child after they tried to flee the crisis-hit country by sea on an overloaded dinghy, the civil defence said on Monday.

A week ago, UN peacekeepers retrieved one body and rescued 36 people from a boat in trouble in international waters off the Lebanese coast. Families of the survivors said the boat had been adrift without food or water for around a week, during which time several passengers had died or jumped overboard to find help. The bodies are presumed to be from the same ill-fated crossing.