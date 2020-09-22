Whales stranded in Australia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: At least twenty-fiave whales have died and scientists are trying to rescue 250 more that are stranded in a remote bay on the Australian island of Tasmania, officials said on Monday. Tasmania’s environment department said the whales had become stuck on a sandbar in Macquarie Harbour, on the island’s rugged and sparsely populated west coast. Nic Deka, who is managing the incident response, said two large pods were stranded on sandbars a few hundred metres apart inside the harbour.