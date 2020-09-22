close
Tue Sep 22, 2020
Eight Indian MPs suspended

NEW DELHI: Eight Indian lawmakers were suspended from parliament on Monday for “unruly behaviour” after opposition to contentious new farming legislation sparked some of the most chaotic scenes in recent years.

MPs in the upper house had on Sunday torn up copies of the legislation, broke microphones, hurled copies of the parliamentary rule book and staged a sit-in protest once proceedings were adjourned after a tumultuous day.

The eight — all members of parties opposing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — were suspended from the legislature for a week and will likely miss the remainder of the monsoon session.

