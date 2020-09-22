Five Bond guns stolen in London

LONDON: Police launched a fresh appeal on Monday for witnesses after five guns used as props in James Bond films were stolen during a burglary in a London suburb. One of the deactivated firearms — a yellow-handed Llama pistol featured in 007 movie “Die Another Day” — was recovered in a field in the days after the March 23 theft from a house in Enfield.

But the other four remain missing, including the Walther PPK used by Roger Moore in a “View to a Kill” as he pursues Grace Jones up the Eiffel Tower, before she jumps off with a parachute.