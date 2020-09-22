Gold rates down Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs200/tola on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market dropped to Rs114,700/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs171 to Rs98,337. In the international market, bullion rates dropped $21 to $1,932/ounce. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs8,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,300/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,114.54.