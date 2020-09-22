Bank Alfalah Islamic honoured

KARACHI: In recognition of its outstanding performance and leadership in Pakistan, Bank Alfalah Islamic received the “Most Innovative Islamic Banking Window 2020” and “Best Islamic Savings Product 2020” awards at the prestigious Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA), a statement said on Monday.

The awards ceremony was held on September 14 at Marriot Hotel, Islamabad. President Dr Arif Alvi graced the occasion as the chief guest, whereas other attendees included State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir, senior ministers, senior officials of the State Bank, ambassadors and diplomats of all Islamic countries, local and international leading players, and other stakeholders of the industry, it added.

Bank Alfalah Islamic was recognised for its continued efforts to serve customers in new and better ways, such as through the successful launch of its premier proposition and its unique deposit facility of Alfalah Islamic Recurring Value Deposit. This year the bank also introduced a Shariah compliant Islamic App Journey for its customers, it added.