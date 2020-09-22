Hunt for James Bond guns continues six months after raid

Four guns used as props in James Bond films remain missing six months after they were stolen by burglars who jumped through an open window to escape.

The deactivated firearms that featured in View To A Kill, Die Another Day and Live And Let Die, were taken from a collector in Enfield, north London, in March.They include a Walther PP used by Roger Moore in a scene with Grace Jones where her character jumps off the Eiffel Tower, and a unique Magnum which is the only one in the world where the whole gun is finished in chrome.

On Monday the Metropolitan Police released CCTV footage of a silver Vauxhall Minerva that they believe the thieves used as a getaway car.

The suspects are three white men with eastern European accents who were wearing dark clothing and face coverings.They were disturbed by neighbours as they raided the house in Aldersbrook Avenue, Enfield, at around 8pm on March 23, jumping through an open window as they fled.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said: “We now have images of a vehicle that was parked near to the scene of the crime and appears to be carrying out reconnaissance in the area.“In scenes reminiscent of a James Bond movie you can even see the flash of a camera from the occupant engaged in the surveillance. I believe these individuals were involved in the crime, it was only a matter of minutes prior to the raid.

“The firearms which were stolen are very distinctive and will almost certainly be recognised by the public and anyone who is offered them for sale.“The owner of these unique items is devastated, particularly in terms of the sentimental value – they were due to be showcased on display as part of a national exhibition.”

Since the burglary, one of the five stolen guns has been recovered – a yellow-handled Llama pistol used in Die Another Day – however, it was dumped and left to rust in a field near Roydon railway station in Essex.

The remaining stolen weapons are:

* a Beretta “Cheetah” Auto Pistol, serial number H02641Y – featured in Die Another Day;

* a Walther PP, serial number 146872 – featured in A View To A Kill;

* a Revolver Smith and Weston 44 Magnum, serial number N60304 – featured in Live And Let Die;

* a Beretta “Tomcat” Auto pistol, serial number DAA264306 – featured in Die Another Day

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 5890/23Mar, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.