One of Britain’s Got Talent’s most memorable acts from this year, British Pakistani blind singer Sirine Jahangir has been described as “magical”, “unique” and “special” by the judges after the teen vowed millions of people through an emotional performance at the semi-finals of the show.

Sirine Jahangir, 14, won millions of hearts with her rendition of Ruelle’s “Carry You”. Sirine is the granddaughter of Sahibzada Jahangir, one of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s oldest friends and his spokesperson on Trade and Investment in the UK and Europe.

Hosts Ant and Dec noted that there was not only pin drop silence throughout her performance but the judges and the audience were so blown away that it made Sirine emotional too and she broke down at the end of her semi-final performance, making almost everyone cry with her. She stepped away from the piano and was escorted by her father Kafeel Jahangir to the middle of the stage. The judges and the audience rose to their feet to appreciate her spellbinding performance.

Her incredible performance was one of the best in the whole history of the popular show and the judges didn’t mince words in praising the talented blind teen. An emotional Amanda Holden told Sirine: “That was just magical. It was angelic, beautifully sung and tender and vulnerable. I just feel that you have got something unique. I think you are going to be huge. It was just gorgeous.”

Ashley Banjo, who was standing in for Simon Cowell, said: “Magical is the right word. What you did with your voice and piano is few performers can do. I was transported, your voice literally transported me to something else and it was only when you finished that I sort of came back to the chair and went, wow. Well done, you should be really proud of yourself.”

David Walliams told Sirine: “Sometimes, I think, when you are a special talent you don’t need all the bells and whistles. You can just sit there, play the piano and sing and it will connect with millions and millions of people. And I think we just witnessed that. It was a very, very special performance and I was very sad for you when you started crying at the end. So I hope they were happy tears because you have actually done incredibly well. I don’t think it could have gone any better.”

Alesha Dixon agreed with the fellow judges and said: “I couldn’t agree more with what the judges are saying. I think this is one of those moments that just takes your breath away and it doesn’t happen all the time on the show. There’s an honesty about you, purity about you and a sincerity which is very rare. And you know, your job is to sit there and sing and make us feel something. We all were so connected to you and that song, you couldn’t have done a better job.”

Sirine has managed to get a spot in the top three against magician Magical Bones and dance troupe X1X Crew but she is yet to make it through to the grand final in October. In an interview with Geo and The News at her North London home two months ago, Sirine shared that her life changed instantly from singing in her living room for her brothers to singing to millions of people live and then getting noticed by more across the world.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Sirine’s home near Hyde Park years ago and met her. Sirine recalled at that time she could see from one eye. She later on suffered from complete blindness.

Speaking about the semi-final performance of Sirine, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) UK leader and her grandfather Sahibzada Jahangir said: “It is now up to the public vote for inclusion in the final on October 10th.

The judges have said that Sirine is a special talent, magical and outstanding. Each and everyone who saw her perform twice at one of the biggest talent platforms of the world have said the same that Sirine is a super talented child who has beaten odds to warm millions of hearts.

Tens of thousands of people have been moved by her personal story of courage and inspiration and we are indebted to everyone for their support.”Sahibzada Jahangir said that a charity, providing free eye treatment in Pakistan, has asked Sirine to be their guest speaker in October. He said: “During school holidays Sirine will be visiting Pakistan and will travel through the villages to inspire and encourage the handicap children in need.”