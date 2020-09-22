Scots warned to expect more lockdown curbs by tomorrow

EDINBURGH: Additional lockdown restrictions will “almost certainly” be put in place in Scotland in the next couple of days, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said coronavirus is spreading again in Scotland and “further and urgent action” is needed to stop the increase, warning if left unchecked it will lead to more cases, people in hospital and deaths. She said the Scottish government is prepared to introduce “a package of additional measures” but will aim to avoid a full-scale lockdown such as the one imposed in March.

Speaking at the Scottish government’s coronavirus briefing on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said cases in Scotland have risen by 255 in the past 24 hours, representing 6.3 per cent of those newly tested, up from 5.4 per cent on Sunday.

The First Minister said the Scottish government endorses the warning of UK chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance that new cases could rise daily by 50,000 by October.“In my view, further and urgent action will now be needed to stop the increase in the number of cases,” she said. While the measures are still being considered, the First Minister said they are “very close to a point of decision”.

Sturgeon added: “I need to be absolutely straight with people across Scotland that additional restrictions will almost certainly be put in place in Scotland over the next couple of days. Hopefully this will be with four-nations alignment but if necessary it will have to happen without that.”

She said she would have a one-to-one conversation with the Prime Minister after Monday’s briefing, while a statement will be made to Holyrood about changes that will be put in place in Scotland either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

On hearing a Cobra meeting has been confirmed for Tuesday morning, she said: “I think that’s positive and I’m pleased about that.”Giving an update on the daily figures, she said no new deaths of confirmed patients have been recorded and the death toll under this measure remains at 2,505 – but stressed registration offices are closed at the weekend.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said lessons must be learned from previous lockdown restrictions. She said: “Every effort must be made to ensure our testing and tracing system is working effectively and that people have the right financial and practical support to allow them to isolate when necessary.”