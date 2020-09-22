Genocide of Kashmiris going on under the guise of search ops: APHC

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) said on Monday the Indian forces were carrying out genocide of Kashmiris under the guise of siege and search operations in the occupied territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, APHC General Secretary Moulvi Bashir Ahmad issued a statement in Srinagar on the occasion of World Peace Day, saying the killing of three labourers by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Shopian on July 18 was the latest example of how Indian troops were involved in killing innocent youths after dubbing them as foreign militants.

He said as a result of pressure from human rights organisations, Indian Army had to confess that the slain youths were labourers and were killed by the troops. He maintained that Indian occupation forces in violation of international law were killing innocent youths in fake encounters to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for attaining the right to self-determination.

“Indian troops have made the lives of Kashmiri people a hell through frequent sieges, search operations and arrests in the territory,” Moulvi Ahmad said, adding: “India has destroyed the economy, education, employment, tourism and daily life order in Kashmir by keeping the territory under military siege for more than a year now.”

He warned that India was endangering peace in the region by resorting to the nefarious tactics to change the demography in Jammu and Kashmir and creating an atmosphere of war with the neighbouring countries.