Tue Sep 22, 2020
September 22, 2020

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

September 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 per cent.

In a tweet, the SBP said the Monetary Policy Committee of the bank met on Monday under the chairmanship of Governor SBP, Dr Reza Baqir and decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 per cent. “The State Bank of Pakistan’s MonetaryPolicy Committee met today under the chairmanship of Governor #SBP Dr. Reza Baqir and decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent,” the bank tweeted.—APP

