Wahdat-e-Ummat conference: Dr Alvi calls for promoting religious harmony

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Monday religious rights of the minorities in Pakistan were equally protected and called for making further efforts to promote interfaith harmony in the country so that the case over Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine could draw further audience.

Addressing Wahdat-e-Ummat conference at the President House, he stressed the need for unity among all ranks of society, saying Pakistan had reached a tipping point from where it was heading towards a brighter future.

He underscored the important role of Ulema and Mashaikh in the society, urging them to continue playing their part in foiling all evil designs aimed at sowing seeds of religious disharmony and discord in society.

Referring to the efficacy of making collective efforts and response of the nation during coronavirus pandemic, the President observed that such joint efforts always led to positive results. “Ulema and Mashaikh enjoy deep influence in a society as people attentively listen to their words,” he said and observed that from history it was evident whenever Muslims rose to prominence it was always on the basis of pursuits of high principles and values and it was still his firm conviction that they would rise again.

He said Pakistan had learnt from the bitter experiences of the past and was the only country in the world which had defeated terrorism and overcome religious hatred, adding India was now falling into that pitch due to increasing trend of religious hatred and strife in its society.

Dr Alvi cautioned that differences on the basis of ignorance often led to extremist views and sentiments, which should be strongly discouraged. He also regretted that on the international scene, the principles were driven not on the basis of morality but on economic gains.The conference was attended by Ulema and Mashaikh belonging to different schools of thought. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and a number of ambassadors were also present on the occasion. The objective of holding the conference was to further promote religious harmony and for making efforts to end sectarianism.