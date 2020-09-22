PPP to contest LG polls

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to actively participate in the coming local government elections.

“We are going to reorganise the party in Hazara division as we would field our candidates in each village and neighbourhood council and tehsil council across Hazara division,” said Malik Farooq, PPP district president, while talking to reporters here on Monday. He said that a meeting of Hazara chapter of the party was held with the provincial president of party Humayun Khan in the chair and it decided to reorganise the party before the LG elections. The office-bearer said the meeting was attended among others by the divisional president Malik Waheed and presidents and general secretaries of Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts.