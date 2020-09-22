‘Masses have confidence in PTI govt’

NOWSHERA: Provincial spokesperson for the PTI and Chainman National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources Dr Imran Khattak said on Monday that masses had full confidence in the PTI government.

Speaking at a function at Khat Killay near here, the lawmaker said the PTI had emerged the major political party in the last general election and was serving the masses. Amanat Khan, Gul Sher and Muhammad Ghafoor Khan and others along with family members and friends quit the Awami National Party and announced joining the PTI on the occasion. Ishaq Khattak and candidate for the PK-63 by-election Mian Umar Kakakhel and others were also present. Imran Khattak said that the PTI government would not compromise on the struggle against corruption and money laundering. He said that the masses had full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan that was why people were joining the PTI.