Rally flays brutalities in IHK

MANSEHRA: The people from different segments of the society in Upper Kohistan on Monday staged a rally to condemn the brutalities of the Indian forces in the Indian Held Kashmir on the International Peace Day.

“The International Peace Day is being observed around the world with a pledge to end all forms of brutalities and aggression but unfortunately the international community is silent over the killings of Kashmiris by the Indian forces,” Maulana Sahibzada Sifatullah, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam told the participants of the rally held at Dasu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan. The participants of the rally, which was taken out from the district secretariat marched through Kamila and Dasu roads. Holding banners and placards, the protesters chanted slogans against Indian forces and asked the United Nations General Assembly to take notice of the brutalities being committed against the innocent Kashmiris. Maulana Sifatullah said the international community should ensure implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.