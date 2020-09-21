Journalist injured in militants’ attack in South Waziristan

WANA: A local journalist was attacked by former militant commanders in Ladha Tehsil in South Waziristan tribal district on Sunday, sources said. They said that journalist Tanveeruddin Burki was present in Saam Market in Ladha Tehsil when former Taliban commanders, Kaleemullah Mahsud and Azizullah Mahsud attacked him with an iron rod. The journalist fell on the ground due to head injuries while the accused managed to escape. He was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana wherefrom he was referred to a hospital in Multan. The injured journalist, Tanveeruddin Burki, is the son of senior tribal journalist Malik Irfanuddin Burki. Tribal journalists asked the IGP Sanaullah Abbasi, RPO Dera Ismail Khan, DPO South Waziristan tribal district and Pakistan Army authorities based in Kaniguram to take stern action against the attackers.