FIR against MS: Doctors to conduct OPD in the open in protest

MANSEHRA: The Grand Health Alliance on Sunday decided to conduct the out-patient-department in the open to protest against the registration of a first information report against the medical superintendent of the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

“We want an inquiry by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary to determine who is behind all this conspiracy to malign the only tertiary health care facility here,” Dr Yasir Khan, the president of GHA, told reporters after a meeting of the alliance held here on Sunday.

The meeting, which was attended among others by the presidents and general secretaries of young doctors, paramedical staff and other employees, warned that they would hold an open-air OPD on Monday (today) and Tuesday and if even then their demand was not met, they would go on strike suspending the healthcare services and boycott the polio drive in the district.

Dr Yasir said that water connection was legally installed at the residence of Fareed Khan, the father of Dr Shahzad Ali Khan, the medical superintendent of Kath, but the name of that health facility was mentioned in the FIR.

“The registration of FIR under the trumped-up charges of water theft against Dr Shahzad and mentioning the name of Kath is a conspiracy against the health facility,” he added.

Dr Yasir said that local MPA Babar Saleem Swati had brokered reconciliation between the head of the Tehsil Municipal Administration and Dr Shahzad but those who had hatched the conspiracy sabotaged the entire exercise.