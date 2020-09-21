Distinction

TOBA TEK SINGH: Aima Murtaza, a student of Police Welfare School Campus of Educators School System, bagged first over all position in the district by securing 1081 marks in the annual Matriculation exam. The exam was conducted under the Faisalabad Board of Intermediate And Secondary Education. The district police press release issued here on Sunday said that the topper student was a daughter of an assistant sub-inspector of the police.