Motorcyclist killed in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident near Bhohe Asal village on Sunday. Reportedly, Rashid was on his way by a motorcycle when he was hit by a speeding vehicle. As a result, he died instantly.
CASH, VALUABLES LOOTED: Dacoits looted cash and other valuables in three incidents here on Sunday. Two robbers snatched cash, a motorcycle and a mobile phone from Ehsan near Malatkana. Two dacoits entered a medical store near Steel Chowk and snatched Rs 30,000 cash from Imtiaz. Unidentified accused took away cattle of Asif from Chak 42 near Serai Mughal.
GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted from Sarsar Hathar village on Sunday. Sonia Bibi was present in her house when accused Nasir Ali, Bilal and others allegedly abducted her. Police have registered a case. Meanwhile, City police booked Awais for making a bogus call of robbery to the police.
BOY INJURED BY STRAY DOG: A 10-year-old boy was injured by a stray dog near Pemar Otar village on Sunday. Reportedly, Akram’s 10-year-old son Umair was standing in a street when a stray dog bit him. As a result, he was injured and rushed to a hospital.