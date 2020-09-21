Raids by KPHCC: Paramedics to go on strike on 30th

PESHAWAR: The provincial paramedical association on Sunday resented the raids on first aid centres of qualified paramedics by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission and announced to go on strike against the KPHCC on September 30.

Office-bearers of the provincial paramedical association Peshawar division, including representatives of Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Khyber College of Dentistry, Khyber Medical College, Naseerullah Babar Teaching Hospital and others from Nowshera and Charsadda attended a general body meeting in Peshawar. They expressed shock over recent raids by the KPHCC inspectors on first aid centres being run by the qualified paramedics in the province.

The association’s general secretary Luqman Gul Orakzai said paramedics had been providing quality services to patients in urban and rural areas of the province.

He said instead of appreciating their services, the KPHCC started raiding first aid centres being run by qualified and experienced paramedics in the province.

It was unanimously decided to hold a province-wise strike against KPHCC on September 30. It is alleged that the KPHCC had failed to take action against health outlets run by the unqualified people in the province.