Tencent’s medical supplies reach Pakistan to combat COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: A delivery of 300,000 surgical masks, 100,000 KN95 respirators and 50 units of ventilators arrived in batches to Pakistan as a courtesy of global technology company Tencent to support the hospital’s efforts in saving lives.

Progressive Education Network (PEN), a non-profit that provides free education to 64,000 children nationwide, and The Indus Hospital (TIH), a group of tertiary care multidisciplinary hospitals, are working jointly to provide medical supplies donated by Tencent to healthcare workers all over Pakistan.

Progressive Education Network operates 255 public schools in 15 districts of Pakistan where it has distributed food rations among 11,100 families of its students during the COVID-19 lockdown.

PEN is also distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which included masks, gloves, goggles, body suits and sanitizers, among healthcare staff in 103 hospitals in 43 cities of the country. PEN and The Indus Hospital have partnered to aid the healthcare workers by providing them essential protective equipment free-of-cost.