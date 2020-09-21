5 of a family killed in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Five members of a family were killed in an accident near Gojra on the Motorway M-4 on Sunday.

Reportedly, a family was on its way by a car when the vehicle rammed into a trailer from behind. As a result, Esa Khan, his two sons, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Irfan, his cousin Muhammad Yaqoob and Zainab Bibi (Yaqoob’s wife) died on the spot while Muhammad Imran’s son Muhammad Ali was criticality wounded. He was rushed to a hospital.

The bodies were pulled out from the car by cutting body of the vehicle.

JI playing real role of opposition: Paracha: Jamaat-e-Islami central naib ameer Fareed Paracha has expressed concern over the failure of the government in arresting the main accused of Motorway rape case.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the JI leader said that the JI was playing the role of real opposition. He said that his party was not only staging protests against price-hike, unemployment and lawlessness all over the country but also staging sit-ins against the Motorway rape incident.

He criticised the opposition parties for boycotting the assembly session as they helped the government to pass the FATF bill easily.

He said that holding of an APC was the right of opposition parties but the JI would not participate in such event which was being held for the personal interests of some political parties and not considering real issues being faced by the people.

He condemned the interference of the Punjab Food Authority which forcibly closed 12 water filtration plants of Al-Khidmat Foundation in the district without any justification.