Cop tortured by 10 accused

PAKPATTAN: A policeman was tortured by 10 accused at Chak 63-D on Sunday. Reportedly, Waseem Abbas of Lahore police went to the village to arrest accused Mukhtiar in a case. He was allegedly beaten and tortured by 10 accused, including Saeed. Police have registered a case.

Man killed: A man was killed by some unidentified accused at Chak 59-EB on Sunday. Bashir Ahmad went for some work but did not return. Later, his body was found from a street.

FAKE CHEQUE: Police on Sunday booked a fraudster. Accused Shahzad gave a fake cheque to Muhammad Asif of Arifwala, which was bounced by eth concerned police. Meanwhile, police booked Zulfiqar and Safdar Hussain of Tikka Colony Arifwala for renting a house without informing the concerned police.

LOW GAS PRESSURE: People have shown concern over low gas pressure in their areas. Talking to reporters, the people said that they were facing problems as they could not cook food in their homes and were forced to buy food from bazaars. They said that buying of food from outside was additional financial burden on them in this price-hike. They demanded the govt take notice of the issue.