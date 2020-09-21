close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
September 21, 2020

Imran came to power with votes of 17m people: minister

Top Story

September 21, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that Nawaz Sharif had declared enmity with the entire nation. In a tweet, the minister said, "Nawaz Sharif says, his fight is not with Prime Minister Imran Khan, but with those who brought him to power." He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had come to power with the votes of the 17 million people, not with someone’s reference.

