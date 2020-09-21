PCB prepares modalities for airing self-produced content

ISLAMABAD: The think-tank of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that gathered in Nathia Gali Saturday prepared the modalities for the next three years to run the national and international cricket following its recent deal with the state-owned TV channel.

A series of meetings chaired by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani not only studied the working of different sections for the last two years but also gave working paper a final shape under which the cricket would be run during next three years.

The PCB has acquired space on the state-owned TV channel where the board will run the content it produces on its own. The board will produce its own content, including live matches, that will be aired for Pakistan only.

“Now the responsibility of every department in the PCB has increased manifold. The initial working paper has been finalised and it will require approval from all the concerned including the PCB’s Governing Board in the coming days,” a PCB official said.

“Now the domestic and international broadcast rights have been separated by the PCB. The process to sell international rights has already been commenced,” the official said.

The PCB has not granted the state-owned TV channel satellite broadcast rights but only terrestrial rights as it has reached a separate deal for cable with I-Media Communications Services for cable distribution while securing the transmission of PCB’s content broadcast on the state-owned TV channel.

‘The News’ has learnt that the PCB will hire a production company through a tender in coming days to produce its own content.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have confirmed their tour to Pakistan next month for three One-Dayers and as many T20 Internationals.

“We have provided them all the relevant information about the team’s travel and stay, quarantine period and match days. The Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has shared the details with their government and the tour to Pakistan is 99 percent confirmed,” the official said.

PCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan and Director Domestic Nadeem Khan stayed back in Islamabad and are expected to attend the National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules and Privileges to be held on Wednesday.

As the National Assembly’s committee is likely to discuss perks, privileges and salaries of the PCB employees so the PCB chairman is also expected to attend the meeting.