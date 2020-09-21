Javan rhinos

JAKARTA: Two extremely rare Javan rhinoceros calves have been spotted in an Indonesian national park, boosting hopes for the future of one of the world’ s most endangered mammals. The rhino calves — a female named Helen and male called Luther — were seen with their mothers in footage taken from nearly 100 camera traps installed in Ujung Kulon national park between March and August, authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

BERLIN: Thousands of people demonstrated on Sunday in Berlin and other German cities, urging the European Union to take in migrants left without shelter after a fire destroyed their biggest camp in Greece.

The mask-clad protesters armed with “leave no one behind” posters were joined in the German capital by the aunt of Alan Kurdi, the Syrian boy whose image became a tragic symbol of the 2015 refugee crisis after his body was washed up on a Turkish beach. “I decided to speak up and speak for those who can’t speak for themselves... If I can’t save my own family, then let’s save the others,” said Tima Kurdi, urging people to write to politicians to push for action. “We can’t close our eyes and turn our backs and walk away from them. People are people, no matter where we come from,” she added.