Fire ravages Uganda varsity

KAMPALA: A huge fire has destroyed part of the main building of Uganda’ s prestigious Makerere University, one of Africa’ s oldest, police said on Sunday. “The fire is believed to have started from the roof spreading to floors that house both records and finance departments,” said Kampala deputy police spokesman Luke Oweyesigire.