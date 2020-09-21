Labour partyaims to regain support

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: UK opposition leader Keir Starmer launched a digital edition of his Labour party’ s annual conference on Sunday, promising to move on from years of bitter ideological infighting and stinging electoral failure. The three-day “Labour Connected” event, held in place of the traditional conference because of coronavirus, is the first major gathering of members since the former chief state prosecutor and human rights lawyer took over in April.